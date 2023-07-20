Walmart+ Assist Launches

Walmart has added to its Walmart+ membership platform Walmart+ Assist, which offers customers who receive government assistance 50% off a monthly or annual Walmart+ paid membership plan.

“We at Walmart+ believe that everyone should be able to enjoy all the ways a Walmart+ membership helps them save time and money, with benefits like free shipping and grocery delivery, nationwide gas discounts and video streaming with Paramount+ at no extra cost,” wrote Venessa Yates, SVP and general manager, Walmart+, in a recent blog post on the new service.

All eligible new and existing members can take advantage of the offering. Existing members who qualify and enroll will receive a prorated refund, and the new price will start immediately. All they need to do is visit Walmart.com/Plus/Assist to verify their eligibility through SheerID, and sign up for a Walmart+ Assist membership at the new price of $6.47 per month or $49 per year.

This isn’t the first time that Walmart has moved to support customers on government assistance. In 2019, the company was one of the first retailers to take part in the USDA’s SNAP Online Purchase Pilot. The multiyear rollout enables customers to pay with their SNAP benefits online, giving them access to services such as pickup and delivery. With the recent addition of Alaska into the program, Walmart is now the first retailer to accept SNAP benefits online in all 50 states.

The Walmart+ membership program originally launched in 2020.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 20 countries. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named it one of its Retailers of the Century.