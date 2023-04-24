Walmart+ to Hold Month-Long Membership Giveaway for New Moms

In observance of Mother’s Day, Walmart will give away up to 20,000 free one-year Walmart+ memberships totaling nearly $2 million in value to new moms as part of the new Mother of All Savings Memberships campaign. The memberships, valued at $98 each, will go to moms who give birth in hospitals nationwide during the month of May.

“Walmart+ brings together benefits that will help save moms precious time,” noted Seth Dallaire, EVP and chief revenue officer at Walmart. “Whether it's getting diapers delivered straight to their door or saving on gas for the carpool, we’ve got their back. To celebrate moms, we’ve committed to gifting 20,000 Walmart+ memberships to some of our most important customers, making life a little easier for them.”

The giveaway will be held in conjunction with the Pampers Hospital Gift Program, which provides a gift bag for patients who have recently had a baby. This May, each gift bagwill contain a reusable fabric bag, coupons, a Pampers Sensitive Wipes 6-count sample, information on newborns and, while supplies last, a free one-year Walmart+ membership.

“Through Pampers’ partnerships with hospitals, we have an opportunity to support and care for new parents right from the beginning of their journey from hospital to home,” said Marty Vanderstelt, SVP, P&G North America Baby Care at Procter & Gamble, the Cincinnati-based maker of Pampers.

The Mother of All Savings Memberships campaign will also feature celebrity moms Cardi B, Stephanie Beatriz, Janelle James and Jenny Slate sharing their ultimate motherhood hacks.

“The beauty of motherhood is that it brings moms together with a bond regardless of where they are in their lives,” said Courtney Carlson, SVP of retail marketing at Walmart. “Every mom loves to trade their parenting hacks, and we’re excited for this campaign to showcase the biggest hack of all being “The Mother of All Savings” – a Walmart+ membership.”

Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.