Walmart Adds First-of-its-Kind Truck to Transportation Fleet

As it works toward its goal of operating a zero-emissions transportation fleet, Walmart is debuting the first North American 15-liter compressed natural gas engine, which is set to be incorporated into its private fleet. The truck features a Cummins X15N engine and is fueled by Chevron with compressed natural gas.

The truck, which is the first of five, is part of several initiatives Walmart is rolling out among its Class 8 transportation fleet as it pursues its goal of achieving zero emissions across global operations by 2040. The vehicle will make its inaugural trip from Indiana to California, where it will be featured at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo.

“Walmart transportation is focused on the continuous piloting of solutions that aren’t just changing the industry, but are having a lasting impact on the world,” said Fernando Cortes, SVP of transportation at Walmart. “We are proud to team with Cummins and Chevron to develop industry-leading advancements that pave [the way] toward a lower carbon future.”

“Working with partners like Walmart to test new products like the X15N gives Cummins valuable real-world data that helps us validate our engines prior to moving into full production,” said Puneet Jhawar, general manager – Spark Ignited Products for Columbus, Ind.-based Cummins. “Chevron has also been very helpful in our test; to help increase CNG fuel availability that will enable adoption of alternate technologies faster.”

In October, Thermo King, a Bloomington, Minn.-based provider of transport temperature-control solutions, completed initial testing of its evolve electric trailer with Walmart and Loblaws. During more than 2,500 hours of operation, Thermo King said that the battery-powered refrigerated trailer unit delivered excellent performance, ensuring high-quality climate control to keep food and other goods fresh.

Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Brampton, Ontario-based Loblaw Cos. Ltd., with nearly 2,500 stores and national e-commerce options in Canada, and more than 190,000 full- and part-time employees, is No. 11 on PG’s list.