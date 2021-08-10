Walmart+ Teams With Amex

Walmart has revealed a partnership with credit card company American Express Inc. that enables U.S. consumer Platinum Card members who use their card to purchase a monthly Walmart+ membership to receive a statement credit covering the full cost of membership each month: $12.95 a month, plus applicable taxes. Walmart+ members receive such benefits as unlimited free shipping with no order minimum on items sold and shipped by Walmart, and free delivery from eligible Walmart stores.

Amex just recently increased the Platinum Card annual fee to $695, Time magazine reported.

A recent Amex Trendex poll found that three in four adults said they’ve spent more on online shopping in the past year versus previous years, which is why the retailer and American Express are offering the money- and time-saving features of Walmart+ to Platinum Card members, according to Janey Whiteside, chief customer officer, Walmart U.S., in a blog post.

“We’re excited about this collaboration,” wrote Whiteside. “Our membership offering will only continue to grow – we’re working hard to perfect the solution for our members and, as we do that, we’ll continue to add more features and benefits that remove friction from our members’ everyday lives, saving them more time and more money. We know Walmart+ is special, and we can’t wait to see how it continues to evolve.”

In September 2020, as a way to compete with Amazon Prime, Walmart introduced Walmart+, a membership program combining in-store and online benefits. Last July, Chris Cracchiolo was tapped to lead Walmart+, after spending 19 years at New York-based Amex, most recently in the role of SVP of global rewards and lifestyle benefits. Cracchiolo reports to Whiteside, who also once worked at Amex.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 10,500 stores under 48 banners in 24 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Walmart-owned Sam’s Club ranks No. 9 on the list.