Walmart+ Offers Rx Savings

Walmart+ members can now access exclusive savings on thousands of commonly prescribed medications through a new members-only prescription savings program, Walmart+ Rx for less.

One of a growing list of benefits offered to Walmart+ members, the program delivers further savings on medications for a range of medical needs, including heart health, mental health, antibiotics, allergies and diabetes management. Any member with a paid Walmart+ membership can now get many of these medications at no cost, with thousands of additional prescription meds at a discount of up to 85%.

“With Walmart+ Rx for less, we’re providing incredible value to Walmart+ members on the prescriptions they rely on most,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, EVP, health and wellness, Walmart U.S. “When you consider the frequency with which many prescriptions are filled, the importance of medication adherence and the ease of multiple fulfilment options, we can make it easier for someone to manage their medical conditions. As a company, we’re on a journey to make healthcare more accessible and affordable with our pharmacists providing their clinical expertise to our customers.”

Walmart+ members can choose to use the prescription discount program instead of their insurance benefits by presenting their pharmacy savings card along with a valid prescription at any Walmart Pharmacy location. Member discounts can also be applied to e-prescriptions provided from a prescriber and transferred to the Walmart Pharmacy. The prescription savings program is run by San Diego-based pharmacy benefit management company MedImpact, and includes such prescriptions as Cephalexin (bacterial infections), Metformin (type 2 diabetes) and Lisinopril (high blood pressure, heart failure).

“We’re designing Walmart+ to be the ultimate life hack for our customers,” noted Janey Whiteside, EVP and chief customer officer, Walmart U.S. “It’s been our commitment from the beginning to continue to grow the suite of benefits we offer Walmart+ members. We know we can use our size and scale to help simplify things for our customers in a way only we can.”

Other benefits for Walmart+ members include:

Unlimited free delivery from stores: In-store prices as fast as the same same day on 160,000-plus items, ranging from fresh groceries and household essentials to tech and toys.

No shipping minimums for online orders: Members receive free next-day and two-day shipping on items shipped by Walmart, regardless of the basket total.

Mobile Scan & Go: With the Walmart app, customers can scan their items as they shop and pay using Walmart Pay for a quick, easy and contactless experience.

Fuel discounts: Shoppers can save up to 5 cents a gallon at almost 2,000 Walmart, Sam’s Club, Murphy USA and Murphy Express fuel stations.

Since 2006, Walmart Pharmacy patients have saved on prescriptions through the retailer’s $4 generics program, which is still in place.

Walmart+ was created last year as a membership program combining in-store and online benefits with the aim of saving customers money and time.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 11,300 stores under 48 banners in 24 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Walmart-owned Sam’s Club ranks No. 9 on the list.