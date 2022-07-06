InHome Folded Into Walmart+ Offering

As of July 6, Walmart’s InHome Delivery Service, which can deliver groceries directly to shoppers’ refrigerators, is now available as an optional add-on within Walmart+. What were once two stand-alone memberships have joined to bring all delivery capabilities into a single streamlined experience, enabling new and existing members to select the membership plan that works best for them.

Customers requested the combined services to allow shoppers to meet all of their membership needs in one place, whether they sign up for a 30-day Walmart+ trial, purchase their membership or opt to “Plus Up” to InHome delivery.

“When Walmart+ members ask for something, we work around the clock to make it happen for them,” noted Chris Cracchiolo, SVP and general manager of Walmart+, which debuted in 2020. “Our members want options and a shopping experience that is easy to navigate and accommodates their individual needs, while saving them time and money — this is true now more than ever.”

Also effective July 6, Walmart has officially launched InHome in such new markets as Miami; Tampa and Orlando, Fla.; Dallas; Austin, Texas; San Jose, Calif.; and San Francisco, nearly doubling the footprint where the secure service is available. Originally launched in 2019, InHome delivery lets customers decide where their groceries are delivered – anywhere from their doorstep to directly into the refrigerator.

Members of Walmart+’s $12.95-a-month/$98 a year program can now add unlimited fee- and tip-free InHome delivery for an extra $7 a month or $40 per year. That comes out to $138 annually for both – $10 less than previous annual pricing when Walmart+ and InHome were separate memberships. New customers who sign up for both services also pay the lower rate of the combined programs.

“We know how much InHome members love this service – they see the same familiar faces and build real relationships with our associates, who help them get through their busy weeks,” said Whitney Pegden, VP and general manager of InHome, which she added “has one of the highest customer experience ratings in the business, and now we’ve made it even easier to access in even more locations as we grow to reach over 30 million households by the end of the year.”

Walmart’s e-commerce sales rose by 38% over the past two years, and Walmart continues to invest in its delivery capabilities with the aim of creating a seamless, flexible customer experience. The retailer is also ramping up its delivery slot capacity by 35% this year to meet increasing demand and continues to expand to new markets.

Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Sam’s Club ranks eighth.