Walmart Expanding InHome Delivery

Walmart has unveiled plans to grow its InHome delivery service from 6 million U.S. households to 30 million by the end of 2022. To enable this expansion, the retailer will hire more than 3,000 associate delivery drivers this year and build out a fleet of 100% all-electric delivery vans.

“We’ve been operating InHome in select markets over the last two years and have found it is a perfect solution for customers who want to live their lives without worrying about making it to the store or being home to accept a delivery,” said Tom Ward, SVP, last mile at Walmart U.S. “Identifying ways to help our customers save time and money is our purpose, and nothing showcases that better than InHome delivery, which is why we’re excited to bring the convenience of InHome to even more customers in 2022.”

The company told Progressive Grocer that the service would be entering several new markets including Dallas, Nashville, Los Angeles, Chicago and Indianapolis.

Rolled out in 2019, InHome uses trained associates to deliver fresh groceries, everyday essentials and other items straight to customers’ homes, including placing items in their kitchen or garage refrigerators, in addition to picking up Walmart.com returns. The service works as follows:

Order: Once signed up for InHome, a customer places an order on the Walmart App and chooses InHome as the preferred delivery option. Deliver: AnInHome associate completes the delivery. Arriving at the customer’s home, the associate uses a one-time access code to unlock the customer’s door or garage with their InHome app, which pairs with smart-entry technology. The app notifies the customer at every step, and a camera, worn on the associates’ vest records the entire delivery, which customers have access to from their phones for as long as a week after each delivery. Be Safe: Associates take all appropriate safety measures, including wearing a mask, sanitizing surfaces and locking up.

InHome is $19.95 per month or $148 per year, with no additional fees, including tips built into the membership price. Customers can extend one-time access to an InHome associate using an existing smart lock, a garage keypad or by purchasing a new smart lock from InHome for $49.95.

The role of associate delivery driver is a new full-time position in Walmart stores. Employed by the retailer, drivers receive an extra $1.50 per hour than most current store roles, a pay difference designed to attract top talent. Associates qualify for Walmart’s total rewards and benefits plans, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, no-cost counseling and access to a free college degree, with the retailer paying for 100% of tuition and books through its Live Better U program.

Walmart will fill these roles by promoting its own associates from within, as it did in 2021, when it promoted 300,000-plus employees to roles of greater responsibility and higher pay. InHome drivers receive in-depth training conducted both in-person and virtually.

“This new role is yet another example of how technology is enabling us to offer new career opportunities that just didn’t exist a few years ago,” said Julie Murphy, EVP and chief people officer, Walmart U.S. “Expanding our number of InHome associates is a testament to the trust and confidence we have in them and their continuous commitment to delight our customers. There’s a path for everyone to build a career here at Walmart, and this position is further proof of that.”

Regarding the implementation of electric vehicles, it not only furthers Walmart’s goal of operating a zero-emissions logistics fleet by 2040, but will also be supported by the company’s growing infrastructure of 1,396 electric vehicles charging stations at stores and clubs in 41 states.

InHome delivery is an important part of the retailer’s last-mile delivery strategy, which includes creating a low-cost last-mile delivery network focused on density, speed and sustainability. Walmart also offers delivery and Express delivery on 160,000-plus items from more than 3,400 of its stores, reaching 70% of the U.S. population. Additionally, the retailer has tested sustainable and innovative delivery solutions like drones and self-driving cars. More recently, Walmart began commercializing its nationwide delivery capabilities via Walmart GoLocal, a white-label delivery as a service business that provides third-party retailers and brands with an affordable local delivery solution.

Regarding Inhome’s adoption during the pandemic, a Walmart rep told PG: “Over the last two years, InHome has continued to prove itself to be an exciting offering to customers and associates, as evidenced by its high net promoter score. As we continue to build out our delivery capabilities, it’s important we have options that work for our customers’ busy lifestyles. InHome delivery is the perfect option for customers who don’t want to worry about needing to be home to receive a delivery. Health and safety are extremely important during these current times, which is why all InHome drivers receive health checks prior to their shifts. During deliveries, drivers wear masks and sanitize all touched surfaces. As always, customers can request delivery preferences when placing an order.”

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates approximately 10,500 stores under 48 banners in 24 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, PG’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.