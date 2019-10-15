Walmart Delivers 1st InHome Orders

Walmart has launched its InHome Delivery service in Pittsburgh, Kansas City (Mo. and Kans.), and Vero Beach, Fla. The 1 million customers in these markets can choose their kitchen or garage fridge as a delivery point, even when they're not home.

The retailer announced its InHome Delivery service earlier this year, and there's now more information on exactly how the service is working. Customers have a one-time cost of $49.95 for the corresponding smart device, with free professional installation included. Then, once the lock is installed, customers can receive unlimited deliveries (a minimum of $30 per order) for an introductory of $19.95 per month. The first month is free.

Employees use the smart entry device and a wearable camera to deliver the orders, while customers can watch remotely.

"We’re obsessed with simplifying grocery shopping and finding ways to make our customers’ lives easier," said Bart Stein, SVP, membership and InHome. "That’s why InHome goes the extra step so that our customers can live their lives without worrying about making it to the store or being home to accept a delivery."

According to Stein, the InHome service complements Walmart's existing Grocery Pickup and Delivery service, and the mega-retailer plans to expand it to even more customers in the months to come.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries, and ecommerce websites. The company is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.