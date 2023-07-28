Walmart Hails Largest Graduating Class of Associate-to-Driver Program

Seventy-two associates have made company history as the largest number to graduate from Walmart’s Associate-to-Driver program, as well as the first to include Walmart and Sam’s Club store and club associates and Sam’s Club supply chain associates. Launched in 2021, the initiative aims to increase Walmart’s Private Fleet driver numbers by providing associates with new career opportunities. Previous classes were open only to Walmart supply chain and transportation associates, but the program was expanded earlier this year to include more employees.

The program graduates, who now have a Class A Commercial Driver’s License, will be able to work as regional truck drivers for Walmart’s Private Fleet, enabling them to earn as much as $110,000 in their first year of driving. Currently, a total of 191 associates have completed the Associate-to-Driver program.

According to a recent blog by Chris Nicholas, EVP and COO, Walmart U.S., the program is set to expand even further to include “more and more associates across the country who want to become Walmart drivers. By the beginning of next year, any associate who lives within 250-miles of a Transportation Office can join.”

Added Nicholas: “Walmart has been and always will be a place of opportunity – a place where a person can come for a good job and end up building a great career. And in addition to being a source of pride, Walmart’s Private Fleet has always been a competitive advantage, enabling us to deliver Every Day Low Costs in order to make good on our commitment to Every Day Low Prices.”

In recent years, Walmart has increased its fleet to more than 13,500 drivers to support its growing business.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 20 countries. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named it one of its Retailers of the Century. Walmart’s Sam’s Club division, operating nearly 600 clubs in the United States and Puerto Rico, is No. 8 on The PG 100.