Walmart Expands Associate-to-Driver Program Pilot
A year after the development of its Fleet Development program, which gave supply chain associates in select parts of the country a way to earn a commercial driver’s license (CDL) and became Private Fleet Walmart drivers, Walmart is enabling more associates to hit the road.
“Through this expanded pilot, associates in stores, distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices within a 50-mile radius of a participating transportation office will be eligible to apply to the Associate-to-Driver program,” explained Walmart SVP, Transportation Fernando Cortes in a recent blog post. “After they complete the 12-week training course and earn their CDLs, they have a coveted Walmart driving job ready to step into. Walmart drivers can make up to $110,000 in their first year with the company, in addition to the suite of benefits the company offers. And that’s just a start – drivers who have been with Walmart longer can earn even more, based on factors like tenure and location.”
The Associate-to-Driver program enables participants to learn from current Walmart driving instructors. “By training our new drivers in this program from day one, we can help guide them to approach all parts of the job focusing on the values of safety, courtesy and pride so that we will never disappoint our fleet, customers or families,” wrote Cortes, who added that the program is a win for associates, Walmart and customers alike.
He also noted that associates in Dover, Del., and Sacramento, Calif., had recently graduated from the Associate-to-Driver program.
