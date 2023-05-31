Walmart Upping Wages for Opticians and Pharmacists

Walmart Inc. has revealed that it’s investing in pay raises for thousands of pharmacists and opticians in stores across the country, as well as creating “new paths of opportunity.”

“Today, we’re excited to share we have raised pay for approximately 3,700 pharmacists as we continue our work to offer attractive pay in every market where we operate,” noted Kevin Host, SVP, health and wellness, pharmacy, and David Reitnauer, VP, health and wellness, optical, in a blog post. “Our average salary for pharmacists is now more than $140,000, not including bonuses and incentives. Those investments build on the raises for 36,000 pharmacy technicians that took place last year.”

The company also recently adjusted hours at its pharmacies across the country “to create a better experience for everyone,” according to Host and Reitnauer.

The blog post also noted that Walmart is increasing pay for more than 4,000 opticians, bringing the average wage for opticians to more than $22.50 an hour. This comes in tandem with the launch of the new Optician Development Program, which “will help our vision associates access higher-paying roles and more career opportunities by obtaining nationally recognized certification and licensure from the American Board of Opticianry and National Contact Lens Examiners as they continue to help patients see better to live better,” wrote Host and Reitnauer. “The training is offered through the Optical Training Institute and is paid for 100% by Walmart, including reimbursement for any of the fees associated with the certification or licensure.”

The execs added that Walmart has been increasing wages and career opportunities across the company over the past several years.

Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company as one of its Retailers of the Century.