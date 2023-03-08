Walmart Rolls Out Upskilling, Reskilling Programs for Employees

As part of its commitment to raise wages and offer more career opportunities for its associates, Walmart Inc. is partnering with online learning platform Springboard to bring tailored upskilling and reskilling programs to its Live Better U offerings. The companies are aiming to equip Walmart and Sam’s Club employees with the necessary skills to excel in data and tech careers.

Courses available to Walmart and Sam’s Club employees via Springboard for Business include data analytics, software development and data-driven strategic thinking. The learning company’s business platform focuses on the development of employees at Fortune 500 companies through unique, cohort-based, human-guided programs that combine one-on-one mentorship with live and instructor-led sessions.

“Walmart is a leader in career-driven development and we are thrilled to partner with them to deliver high quality education to their associates,” said Gautam Tambay, CEO and co-founder of Springboard. “Walmart and Springboard are both committed to ensuring that non-traditional students, regardless of their background, can build in-demand skill sets — helping them find new career paths, grow their earnings, and increase their economic security.”

Continued Tambay: “Springboard graduates have earned over $1 billion in post-graduation salary since 2016, and this partnership will help us accelerate and extend that impact, which is particularly important in the current economic climate.”

Walmart will pay 100% of the Springboard tuition for its enrolled associates, who Springboard says will receive practical experience and guidance in solving real-world problems through company-specific projects.

“We’re creating a path of opportunity for our associates to grow their careers at Walmart, so they can continue to build better lives for themselves and their families,” said Lorraine Stomski, SVP of associate learning and leadership at Walmart. “We’re excited to add Springboard to our list of education partners."

John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart U.S., revealed new investments in store associates in January that were published in a blog post. Associates’ wages were increased in February, and investments have also been made in the employees who operate Walmart’s Auto Care Centers.

Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.