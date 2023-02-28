Walmart Addresses Health Disparities in Underserved Communities

Through a unique agreement with managed care organization CareSource, Walmart Inc. will work to cultivate evidence-based solutions to improve health outcomes in under-resourced and underserved communities with racial health inequities. The three-year deal leverages Walmart’s position as a retailer and health-and-wellness provider, along with CareSource’s ability to administer and deliver Medicaid, Medicare and other health plan benefits and services.

“Our goal is to utilize our combined assets to create healthier individuals and communities,” said Warren Moore, Walmart VP of social determinants of health. “We’re trying to close the gaps in care and promote positive health behavior change through holistic, culturally sustaining, and high-quality health and wellness solutions. CareSource is the ideal partner to help bring this vision to life.”

The companies’ first project will take place in Ohio and focus on cardiometabolic conditions such as heart disease, stroke, hypertension and diabetes. Walmart’s in-store Community Health Workers will perform state-approved health risk and social needs assessments then connect select CareSource members to community resources, life skills support and health literacy education.

Eligible CareSource members will also receive monthly funds to spend on food, a Walmart + membership for no-cost delivery and access to tele-nutrition services to aid in improving their health outcomes.

“This partnership will address the major needs our members face, which are difficulty with transportation, access to healthy food, access to care and assistance with care coordination,” said CareSource EVP and Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams. “We know providing additional support, such as an in-store community health worker, will create another access point to ensure our members have the resources they need, within a location they frequent. As a result of this relationship, we expect an immediate, positive impact in the lives of our members.”

Walmart and CareSource will also develop a maternal and child health program in Georgia that aims to support positive lifestyle behavior change and improve outcomes for maternal and child health. Expectant mothers and those that are 12 months postpartum – and also enrolled in CareSource’s Georgia Medicaid managed care plan – will have access to Walmart's in-store Community Health Workers, monthly funds to spend on food, tele-nutrition services, tele-doula services and a Walmart+ membership.

