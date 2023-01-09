Walmart Prepares for 1st Wellness Day of 2023

In an effort to help families prioritize their health, Walmart is holding its first Wellness Day of the year on Jan. 14. The retailer will offer free health screenings, affordable immunizations and more at its pharmacies nationwide.

Walmart says its Wellness Day events help customers know and understand their numbers, and also provide the tools and resources to seek care, as well as improve and maintain healthy lifestyles. Additional information available through the program allows people to make smart decisions and track their overall health progress.

Qualified vision and pharmacy professionals at more than 4,600 Walmart locations will offer:

Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings (select locations).

Affordable immunizations, including flu, measles, mumps, pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hepatitis A & B and more.

No cost to patient COVID-19 vaccines.

Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists.

Additionally, select stores will offer vision screenings, in-store giveaways and demonstrations of wellness products.

“A fresh, new year presents a great opportunity to really check in on our health as families, and as communities,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s SVP of pharmacy. “I’m incredibly proud of what we’re able to offer through our Wellness Day events. These free screenings and affordable immunizations provide not only valuable insight but also valuable protection against illnesses that become common during the winter season.”

Continued Host: “We continue to innovate the ways we deliver care through our pharmacies, Vision Centers, Walmart Health Centers and beyond. We look forward to making more positive impacts in the lives of our customers and patients.”

