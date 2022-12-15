Walmart Deploys Same-Day Drone Delivery in 3 States

Walmart has hit the launch button on drone delivery in Arizona, Florida and Texas. Shoppers in the Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Dallas areas can look to the skies for drones that carry items up to 10 pounds in as little as 30 minutes.

In Phoenix, the drones are now delivering orders from four supercenters, including two stores in Peoria, Ariz., and two locations in Glendale, Ariz. People living within a quarter mile of those stores can order goods online at www.droneupdelivery.com.

Over in Orlando and Tampa, the new delivery option will be fulfilled from seven stores. Customers living within a mile of a participating store can place orders.

And in Dallas, customers living within a mile of the 11 participating stores can place orders for drone delivery.

More than 10,000 products are eligible for this kind of aerial delivery, which uses cables to lower packages into people’s property. According to Walmart, first-time shop-by-drone customers can get the standard $3.99 delivery fee waived by using promo codes FreeDeliveryAZ, FreeDeliveryFL and FreeDeliveryTX.

All orders can be place via the DroneUp website between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. local time.

“Drone delivery makes it possible for our customers to shop those last-minute or forgotten items with ease, in a package that’s frankly really cool. Being on the forefront of that innovation at Walmart is something we’re proud of,” said Vik Gopalakrishnan, VP, innovation and automation for Walmart U.S. “It may seem like a futuristic option, but it’s giving our customers what they’ve always wanted, and that’s time back to focus on what is most important to them.”

These drone flights are part of Walmart’s expansion of the delivery format. Earlier this year, the retailer announced it was widening its DroneUp network to offer the service to four million additional households in Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

The drones are guided by certified pilots who operate within FAA guidelines. “Our mission is to set the gold standard for drone delivery and by partnering with Walmart, bring the incredible benefits that drones offer to local communities, organizations, and businesses,” explained Tom Walker, CEO of Virginia-based DroneUp. “Our approach is unique; we practice safety above all else and incorporate state-of-the-art technology. Our strong relationship with the FAA has also been critical to our success as we build an infrastructure that supports growth and great career programs for operators now and in the future.”

Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.