Walmart Makes List-Building as Easy as Sending a Text

Walmart is making it easier than ever for customers to add items to their shopping lists and place orders with its new Text to Shop feature. Shoppers with Apple or Android devices can sign up for the free service through Walmart.com to get started.

Text to Shop automatically connects with a shopper’s Walmart account and allows them to text the items they need while adding them directly to their shopping cart. Customers can also text the word “reorder” to quickly review and add frequently ordered items to their carts, swap out items as needed, review their cart, and checkout via text or the Walmart app.

“Text to Shop is simple and convenient by design, and was built in partnership with Walmart’s Global Tech team,” wrote Dominique Essig, VP of conversational commerce, Store No8, in a company blog post. “We worked closely with our customers to design Text to Shop.”

Said one customer: “When different things pop into your mind you’re usually out and about running errands. I don’t have time to log into the app and add to the cart.”

Another customer added: “I had gotten everything I needed but then I forgot two or three items, and I could get them with just a text. It’s almost as if you have your own personal shopper."

Walmart has been investing heavily in its e-commerce experience this year, adding a bevy of site enhancements and new features in October, including a virtual queue and a buy now option. The retailer also introduced a spate of online shopping enhancements in September, including a simpler gift registry experience and online filters that allow shoppers to view only SNAP-eligible items and easily identify EBT-eligible products through clear badging.

