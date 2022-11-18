‘Tis the Season for Sam’s Club Events

Sam’s Club is swinging into the holidays with some festive shopping events, designed to showcase value and a fun shopping experience.

From a promotional perspective, the retailer is kicking off a two-minute movie trailer featuring actor/comedian Kevin Hart that premieres on Nov. 18 and a holiday music single by the singer/songwriter Kirby. With the theme “Merry Like This”, the multi-channel campaign extends through the holiday season.

[Read more: "Sam’s Club Undercuts Costco’s Iconic Hot Dog Combo"]

In addition to the holiday entertainment, the warehouse retailer is hosting a series of live shopping events. For the first time, some of those events will take place across social media platforms via Sam’s Club’s new live shopping platform, samsclubshoplive.com. Following the first event filmed earlier in Salt Lake City, Utah, the next one will take place on Black Friday, Nov. 24. To boost engagement with digital browsers and buyers, Sam’s Club is also sponsoring a Scan & Go holiday sweepstakes with a grand prize of $50,000.

As consumers try to combat inflation during the peak buying time of this season, Sam’s Club is also presenting six savings events during November and December with deals on both private label and branded products. Those events include November Instant Savings (through Nov. 23), Black Friday ThanksSavings (Nov. 24-27), Cyber Savings (Nov. 27-30), December Instant Savings (Nov. 30 – Dec. 24), December Savings Event (Dec. 3-7) and a Curbside Savings Event (Dec. 10-23).

“We know our members love the treasure hunt of coming into our clubs and discovering new items, but also understand that shopping is a social experience as well,” explained Ashley Gibbs, VP, marketing for Sam’s Club. “Our motivation to ramp up our shopping events and social strategy is built around interaction and inspiration. We know that when shoppers see our products outside of the club environment they come to life in an entirely new way, and it’s been exciting to see the positive reaction.”

If it’s a busy season for Sam’s Club, it’s also been a good year to date for the division of Walmart, Inc. The retailer announced a 10% jump in comp sales during its most recent quarter and an 8% lift in membership income. Member count is at an all-time high, according to the company.

Sam’s Club, a division of Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart Inc., operates nearly 600 clubs in the United States and Puerto Rico. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries, with approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Sam’s Club ranks eighth.