Walmart Makes Giving More Fruitful Through Spark Good Initiative

Walmart Inc. is doing extra good this holiday season thanks to its recently launched Spark Good program. The retailer’s new giving campaign will support local nonprofit organizations across the country with up to $5 million in donations.

Customers can round up their purchases on Walmart.com or the Walmart app and choose their favorite approved nonprofit to receive the donation. Walmart will match shopper contributions on a one-to-one basis up to $1 million, totaling $2 million in donations including those from customers.

Walmart will also award up to 3,000 nonprofits a $1,000 grant when they receive 20 or more Spark Good Round Up donations. That total contribution will total up to $3 million.

“Last year, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation gave more than $1.5 billion in cash and in-kind donations to organizations around the world,” said Erin Hogue, senior director of associate and customer engagement at Walmart. “Giving is in our DNA and it’s clear our customers feel the same. With this $5 million campaign, we’re not only amplifying our customers’ acts of giving through matching donations and grants, we’re also allowing our customers to tell us where they’d like the dollars to go.”

If a customer can’t find the local nonprofit they want to support through Walmart.com or the retailer’s app, they can send a referral link directly to the 501(c)(3) of their choice.

Walmart unveiled its Spark Good program in September, which brings a robust suite of giving resources to one convenient location on Walmart.com, providing easy access to programs and tools for nonprofits while empowering customers and associates to rally support for the causes that matter most to them.

Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.