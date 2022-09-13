How Walmart Is Making Online Shopping Easier for Customers

Walmart is focusing on its digital customer experience ahead of the holidays with a bevy of upgrades to its website and app. From a simpler gift registry to a new virtual styling feature, the retailer is aiming to help its shoppers feel more confident shopping online.

Indeed, enhancements are aimed at making the retailer’s e-commerce shopping easier, more engaging and more personalized, wrote Tom Ward, EVP and chief e-commerce officer for Walmart U.S., in a company blog post. The updated experience will also make it easier for customers to use EBT or SNAP benefits.

On the registry front, Walmart recently refreshed its site experience to make the gift registry process simpler, and it now includes new recommended items, and will soon include Scan to Add, which allows customers to scan items in store using the Walmart app and add them directly to a registry. Walmart will also keep track of who bought what gift and when to help make thank-you cards even easier to write.

Children are also able to make holiday gift lists directly on the site by “hearting” items and sharing them with friends or family.

“So instead of wondering whether your nephew is more into Legos or Hot Wheels these days, you can just select from his gift list, add to cart, create a personalized gift message and make his holiday,” Ward wrote. “And this is just the beginning – we’ll be launching many new capabilities, making the gifting experience simple, accessible and more fun!”

Additionally, Walmart is working with visual outfitting and styling solution Stylitics to show clothing customers how to style outfits or what accessories to add. The new Choose Your Own Model feature is also now available, which allows customers to choose a model that more closely resembles their own body proportions.

New online filters will also allow shoppers to view only SNAP-eligible items and easily identify EBT-eligible products through clear badging. Inclusivity was also top of mind with Walmart’s enhanced Spanish language search.

“To make our online shopping experience even more inclusive, we have made significant improvements to our Spanish language search experience on Walmart.com,” Ward wrote. “Customers can opt in or out of the translated query and search in Spanish for over 600,000 of the most commonly ordered items.”

Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart's more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. The company employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide.