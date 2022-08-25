Walmart Brings In-Home Delivery Option to More Shoppers

Smart garage technology from myQ will soon help Walmart expand its in-home delivery reach. The tech company currently allows users to monitor, control and secure their garage door through its app, and its partnership with Walmart+ InHome will let members of that service have all of their purchased products and even their returns from Walmart delivered and picked up through their garage.

"The goal of Walmart+ InHome is to give our members convenience and choice and, over the last few years, we've discovered our in-garage delivery option is a popular choice among members," said Whitney Pegden, VP and GM of Walmart’s InHome service. "We're really excited for myQ smart garage technology to help us reach more customers with a more seamless in-garage experience."

According to myQ, one in five households is already equipped with its smart garage technology. The tech is embedded in LiftMaster and Chamberlain smart garage door opener brands and can be integrated with other brands of garage door openers via a myQ Smart Garage Control device.

"With over 210 million packages having vanished from porches across the U.S. last year, many consumers feel the need to schedule their day around deliveries to ensure they get their packages and groceries," said Kiel Fitzgerald, senior director of delivery services for Chamberlain Group, parent company of the Chamberlain and LiftMaster garage door opener brands. "In-Garage Delivery puts the customer in control with no need to schedule the day around deliveries – rain or shine, packages and groceries will stay safe inside the garage until someone is free to get them."

The option for garage delivery will be available when shoppers check out on the Walmart app. Walmart associates will undertake the deliveries, and will be given one-time access to the garage via a myQ connected device.

Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. The company employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.