Walmart, UnitedHealth Partnering to Transform Health Care Access

In an effort to provide high-quality, affordable health services to consumers throughout the United States, Walmart Inc. is entering into a wide-ranging 10-year partnership with UnitedHealth Group. Beginning in January, the two companies will roll out a co-branded Medicare Advantage plan in Georgia, and also offer Walmart Health Virtual Care as an in-network option for commercial members in UnitedHealthcare’s Choice Plus PPO plan.

The collaboration will begin with 15 Walmart Health locations in Florida and Georgia and serve seniors and Medicare beneficiaries in value-based arrangements through multiple Medicare Advantage plans. The arrangement will eventually expand to other markets and serve hundreds of thousands of consumers.

Additionally, UnitedHealth Group’s Optum will provide Walmart Health clinicians with analytics and decision support tools to deliver comprehensive value-based care. These capabilities will enhance the care available at Walmart Health centers, and help accelerate the transition to value-based care by enabling clinicians to focus on patient outcomes.

“We’re on a journey to transform health care, connecting more people to the right care at the right time — at a cost that makes sense,” said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon. “This collaboration puts the patient at the center of health care by leveraging the strength and complementary skill sets of our two companies to accelerate access to quality care.”

“UnitedHealth Group and Walmart share a deep commitment to high-quality and affordable primary care-led services that address all of a patient’s health needs in ways that are convenient for them and improve health outcomes,” said Andrew Witty, CEO of Minnetonka, Minn.-based UnitedHealth Group.

According to the companies, the partnership will eventually expand to serve more people across commercial and Medicaid plans and provide access to fresh food, as well as address social determinants of health, over-the-counter and prescription medications, along with dental and vision services.

