Walmart Adds Innovative Contact Lenses to Its Offerings

Through a partnership with eyecare brand Waldo, Walmart has become the exclusive retailer of the company’s first-of-their-kind contact lenses that are enriched with essential vitamins, including B12. Lenses from the accessible brand will be available at Walmart Vision Centers and WalmartContacts.com for 13% to 84% less than the cash price of comparable branded daily disposable contact lenses available from the retailer.

“We are thrilled to partner with Walmart to expand access to affordable eyecare options across the country,” said Ashleigh Hinde, founder and CEO of Waldo. “Partnering with Walmart allows us to grow our community and help foster much larger conversation around the importance of eye health and the need for accessible options for eyecare.”

“Walmart is continuously looking for ways to bring our customers brands they already use and love to our stores, making it even more convenient to prioritize their health during their weekly shopping trips,” said Tabitha Watkins, divisional merchandising manager – specialty healthcare at Walmart. “We are so pleased to be the first retailer to carry Waldo, a brand that is delivering innovative eyecare products at a great value for our customers.”

The retailer has been delving deeper into the optical category for several years, most recently with the acquisition of Memomi, an augmented reality optical tech company that the retailer has worked with since 2019. Memomi enables digital measurements for Walmart and Sam’s Optical customers and powered the e-commerce optical experience on SamsClub.com.

Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Sam’s Club ranks eighth.