Walmart to Hold Latest Wellness Day

With the rollout of the latest Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the world’s largest retailer is encouraging communities to pay attention to their health before school starts again. At events held across the country, customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings as well as affordable immunizations such as tetanus, hepatitis, HPV and COVID-19 at 4,600-plus Walmart pharmacies nationwide. Select stores will also feature vision screenings.

In addition to enabling communities to improve their health and remain on a healthy track, Walmart Wellness Day is also an opportunity for customers to learn about the retailer’s health-and-wellness offerings and solutions from its pharmacists.

“An exciting time of the year is approaching fast, and we look forward to offering these health-and-wellness resources for families as they gear up for school,” noted Kevin Host, Walmart’s SVP of pharmacy. “Wellness Day allows us to continue helping our communities live better and healthier through free screenings, affordable immunizations and other solutions. The back-to-school season is a busy one, and these are ways we hope to provide some easy, convenient options for our customers. Health care delivery is something we’re always innovating through not just our pharmacies, but also through Walmart Health Virtual Care and Walmart Health Centers. Our goal is to offer care for our customers when and where they need it.”

Since 2014, Walmart pharmacies have presented Walmart Wellness Days, providing more than 4.7 million free health screenings for customers. Additionally, 4,000-plus Walmart stores are in medically underserved areas, making the retailer often the first stop for health care in these communities. The last Walmart Wellness Day took place this past April 23.

