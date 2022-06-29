Walmart Gets Deeper Into the Optical Game

Walmart Inc. has entered into an agreement to acquire Memomi, an augmented reality (AR) optical tech company that the retailer has worked with since 2019. Memomi enables digital measurements for Walmart and Sam’s Optical customers and powered the e-commerce optical experience on SamsClub.com.

Memomi’s technology also enables virtual optical try-on experiences in real time, offering a fun, seamless, omnichannel experience for customers. According to Walmart, the acquisition will further Walmart Health & Wellness’ strategy to deliver integrated, omnichannel healthcare through personalized, affordable optical care access.

“Customers are looking for access to care digitally, in their homes, and purchasing eyeglasses is no different,” said David Reitnauer, VP, specialty services, Walmart Health & Wellness. “This acquisition supports our Health & Wellness mission to provide accessible care to the communities we serve.”

“Walmart’s ability to roll out our virtual try-on and contact-free digital measurements service in a short period of time shows how committed Walmart is to its customers’ need for digital care in-stores and at home,” said Ofer Saban, chief technology officer at Palo Alto, Calif.-based Memomi.

The purchase is expected to close in the next few weeks, at which point Memomi employees will join the Walmart Global Tech organization.

“We’re excited to welcome the Memomi team to Walmart and add their capabilities to our leading virtual reality technology that is transforming the retail experience for our customers and members,” said Cheryl Ainoa, SVP, new businesses and emerging tech, Walmart Global Tech.

Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. The company employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.