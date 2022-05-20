MeMD Now Known as Walmart Health Virtual Care

MeMD, a multispecialty national telehealth provider, will now be known as Walmart Health Virtual Care as part of its official transition to the Walmart Health family. The name change marks the final phase of MeMD’s acquisition by Walmart Health, which was first revealed in May 2021.

“In this next evolution of MeMD, we are excited to begin officially delivering services as Walmart Health Virtual Care, bringing affordable, high-quality telehealth options to as many organizations as possible,” said Bill Goodwin, head of Phoenix-based Walmart Health Virtual Care. “This is also a win for our current patients and employers who will have access to a wide range of additional health offerings under the Walmart Health umbrella.”

Walmart Health Virtual Care offers enterprise-level organizations and groups across the country such telehealth services as urgent care, primary care and behavioral health care, complementing brick-and-mortar Walmart Health centers where patients can receive in-person care. Walmart Health Virtual Care will be available in Florida Walmart Health centers and expand to existing centers over the next few months.

Now under the umbrella of Walmart Health, Walmart Health Virtual Care will continue to innovate and redefine the telehealth landscape, as with the recent introduction of a program developed in collaboration with the American Diabetes Association to help organizations close gaps in diabetes management among employees and their families.

“Walmart Health Virtual Care is an important element of Walmart Health, and today’s significant milestone bring us one step closer to delivering on our mission to increase access to quality health care and deliver it to our customers when, where and how they want it,” noted Dr. David Carmouche, Walmart’s SVP of omnichannel care. “I look forward to the Walmart Health Virtual Care team continuing to grow and scale to offer even more care options to organizations and patients nationwide.”

According to Walmart, the patient experience will be uninterrupted throughout the branding transition, with opportunities for groups to improve the health and well-being of members. Walmart Health Virtual Care’s telehealth solutions are used by more than 30,000 corporate, institutional and health plan partners nationwide, covering more than 5 million members.

Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. The company employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.