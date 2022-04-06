Walmart Brings 5 Health Centers to Florida

Walmart Health is officially setting up shop in the Sunshine State with the rollout of five health centers throughout North and Central Florida. A location in Jacksonville opened for business on April 6, with three more opening later this month and a fourth seeing patients by June.

The Collins Road Health Center in Jacksonville sits adjacent to a Walmart Supercenter and provides primary care, X-rays, labs, behavioral health, dental, hearing, optical and more. The site will be open Monday through Saturday and offer telehealth visits on Sundays. Staff will include physicians, nurse practitioners, dentists, behavioral health providers and optometrists, as well as onsite Walmart Care Hosts and Community Health Workers to help customers navigate their visit.

“Two years after the launch of Walmart Health, we continue evolving and growing to make health care even more accessible to the communities we serve,” said Dr. David Carmouche, SVP of omnichannel care offerings at Walmart. “With only one primary care doctor per 1,380 Florida residents, these Walmart Health centers will help address the demand for care in three major cities in the Sunshine State, delivering quality health care at the right time in the right setting, right next to where many Floridians get their groceries. We are part of these communities, and we are excited to bring more options for in-person and telehealth care services to our neighbors.”

All Walmart Health sites in Florida will utilize Epic health technology, which will offer a single, unified system to engage patients, insurance carriers and health professionals. It will also allow Walmart Health professionals to share information with patients via a patient portal.

Walmart further delved into the health-and-wellness space over the past several months by adding two new and exclusive subscriptions from BetterUp for Caregivers and Easy Vitamin Plan, via its Wellness Hub. Customers can also access more than 50 laboratory-quality tests online, including those for COVID-19, digestive health, allergies and heart health, with options for professional support and guidance from Secaucus, N.J.-based QuestDirect, available through the Wellness Hub.

