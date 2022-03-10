Walmart Offers New Services Via Online Wellness Hub

Walmart has rolled out two new and exclusive offerings that help make it easy and affordable for customers to live better. It’s the first retailer to exclusively offer BetterUp for Caregivers and Easy Vitamin Plan subscriptions to customers across the United States, via Walmart’s Wellness Hub.

“At Walmart, we are committed to making wellness more accessible for our customers by offering a wide range of essential products and services at an incredible value,” wrote Julie Barber, SVP of health and wellness merchandising, Walmart U.S., in a blog post. “As a trusted health-and-wellness destination, we have worked hard to expand our assortment and services to ensure we’re meeting customers’ evolving needs.”

BetterUp for Caregivers provides caregivers access to live group coaching circles led by a professional BetterUp coach, and includes customized tools and a community for support as they navigate daily challenges. According to AARP, more than 50 million Americans are currently caregivers, up from 43 million in 2015. San Francisco-based BetterUp is a human transformation company that aims to help people grow personally and professionally through coaching.

Meanwhile, Scotch Plains, N.J.-based Easy Vitamin Plan has joined forces with Walmart to offer its personalized vitamin subscription plan to Walmart customers. The plan makes customized nutrition accessible and more affordable by offering subscribers a 28-day supply of vitamins that meets their specific needs at an everyday low price.

As well as these two new offerings, customers can access more than 50 laboratory-quality tests, including those for COVID-19, digestive health, allergies and heart health, with options for professional support and guidance from Secaucus, N.J.-based QuestDirect, available through the Wellness Hub.

“Working with leading providers to bring our customers services focused on personal coaching, personalized nutrition and at-home testing is one more way Walmart is making wellness more accessible and affordable, in turn helping empower customers to achieve their goals this year and beyond,” added Barber. “With the launch of these services, we are building on the commitments and investments we’ve made over the past several years, and we will continue expanding our offerings to best serve our customers’ health-and-wellness needs.”

Barber’s blog post cited a 2021 Spark Omnibus survey finding that 90% of the retailer’s customers plan to set health-and-wellness goals this year.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates approximately 10,500 stores under 48 banners in 24 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.