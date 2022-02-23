Walmart Now Offering Tot Squad’s Parenting Services

Walmart has become the first mass retailer to provide on its baby registry the services of Tot Squad, a technology platform dedicated to supporting parents with everything from sleep consulting to feeding support and car seat installation. The in-store and online services can easily be added to baby registries, purchased independently, or added on to a product purchase.

“Walmart is committed to supporting parents from the exhausting and exciting early days with a newborn through the toddler years, and is excited to offer customers another resource to help make everything in between a little easier with Tot Squad,” noted Lauren Uppington, VP, omni merchandising baby hardlines at Walmart. “From car seat setup to breastfeeding coaches, Tot Squad can help the millions of parents who shop with us each week for their baby needs.”

Parents locate the product they would like on Walmart.com, and on its page select the option under “Get Expert Help” before adding the item and service to their cart or registry, and a consultation with one of Tot Squad’s experts will be included in the purchase. In-store, tags with QR codes will be located throughout the baby department in select stores that can be scanned to buy support from Tot Squad.

Tot Squad experts are available to give advice on a range of parenting needs, including sleep consultants; breastfeeding coaches and lactation support; diet and nutrition experts offering diet support for pregnant and breastfeeding moms, and feeding support for babies; and car seat technicians.

“As a new mom, I was delighted to receive so many amazing products off my baby registry, but I quickly realized that what I really needed was HELP!” said Jennifer Beall Saxton, founder and CEO of Sherman Oaks, Calif.-based Tot Squad. “I struggled with breastfeeding and sleep training, and researching providers in a sleep-deprived state was nearly impossible. I created Tot Squad to increase the trust and transparency in the process of finding the support new parents need, and now for the first time ever, that support can be seamlessly included as part of your Walmart baby registry.”

Tot Squad will participate in several omnichannel activations at Walmart this spring in conjunction with the Baby Days promotion. The Own the Night campaign – in 3,200 stores through a partnership with Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and Johnson & Johnson – is highlighting Tot Squad’s sleep consulting services to encourage healthy bedtime routines.

Those interested in learning more about Tot Squad’s offerings with Walmart can tune into a Feb. 25 shoppable livestream event at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET featuring Saxton.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates approximately 10,500 stores under 48 banners in 24 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.