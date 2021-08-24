Walmart Offers Multicultural Parents Inclusive Baby Care

Walmart and Dove have announced a new exclusive line of baby products that aim to fill a gap in the market. Baby Dove’s new inclusive line of shampoo, conditioner, baby wash and skin cream is designed for children with multiracial babies who may not benefit as much from traditional products. The new product line adds yet another retail category in which Walmart has exclusive products.

“As a parent of multiracial children, I understand the frustration with the lack of baby care products formulated for little ones whose darker skin and textured hair are more prone to dryness,” said Ralph Clare, VP of merchandise, baby, consumables at Walmart. “There was, and has continued to be, a gap in the market for gentle yet effective baby products made specifically for the skin and hair care needs of diverse and multiracial babies — until now. We’re thrilled to announce the launch of Baby Dove’s new inclusive line of products designed to meet the specific needs of babies with melanin-rich skin and textured hair, available exclusively at Walmart.”

Walmart is the first major retailer to introduce a multicultural category to address the gap in the market for inclusive baby care. Through a partnership with Unilever, Walmart was able to develop a potential solution for diverse families to better meet the needs of customers.

Due to the unique composition and distribution of melanin, dryness is more visible on skin with high-melanin. Textured hair is also more prone to dryness and an increased number of spontaneous knots due to its hair follicle’s structure.

Baby Dove Melanin-Rich Skin Nourishment products, which include a hypoallergenic wash, hypoallergenic cream, and soothing baby oil, are designed to deliver moisturization at every touch point and help prevent baby skin dryness. The Baby Dove Curl Nourishment hair products include a hydrating shampoo, softening conditioner, and caring detangler cream to deliver nourishment for textured hair.

Baby Dove products are available now on Walmart.com and on shelves in the Baby department at Walmart stores nationwide.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 10,500 stores under 48 banners in 24 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Walmart-owned Sam’s Club ranks No. 9 on the list.