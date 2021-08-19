Compliance Expert Joins Walmart as Global Chief Ethics, Compliance Officer

Walmart has appointed Matt Miner EVP and global chief ethics and compliance officer. Miner, with more than 20 years of compliance and legal experience, will lead the company’s global compliance program and report to Rachel Brand, Walmart’s EVP of global governance, chief legal officer and corporate secretary.

“Matt is a nationally respected talent in the compliance field, and I am delighted that he will be joining our team,” said Brand. “I’m proud of our strong compliance organization, and I believe that Matt’s expertise and experience with enhancing compliance programs make him the right leader to help take our program to the next level.”

Miner was a partner at the Washington, D.C., office of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, before being appointed to the Justice Department. He advised numerous companies on building and enhancing their compliance programs, and represented clients in connection with a wide range of government enforcement matters.

Prior to that, he was a deputy assistant attorney general in the criminal division of the U.S. Department of Justice. Among his accomplishments, Miner was the architect of the division’s Evaluation of Corporate Compliance Program guidance, as well as first-of-its-kind training to educate prosecutors on compliance program design and key compliance challenges. He managed the criminal division’s fraud and appellate sections, including the department’s Foreign Corrupt Practices Act unit, the market integrity and major frauds unit, and the nationwide Medicare Fraud Strike Force program.

He was also a partner at New York-based White & Case LLP. In addition to serving in the criminal division, Miner's prosecutorial experience includes a stint as an assistant United States attorney for the Middle District of Alabama. He was also on the staff of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, where his roles included chief counsel for crime, terrorism and oversight.

Miner holds a bachelor of arts in economics from the University of Cincinnati and a Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan Law School.

“Walmart has long been a leader and innovator in the business community, and that same spirit carries over to the company’s dedication to compliance,” said Miner. “I am absolutely thrilled to join the business. I see this as an opportunity unlike any other to tackle complex and diverse issues as part of a truly extraordinary company.”

Walmart's U.S. division recently reported that its total revenues for the second quarter increased 5.3% to $98.2 billion, while operating profits increased 20.4% to $6 billion. These gains were driven by an interesting shift in customer traffic and transaction sizes as life for many Americans began returning to familiar patterns during the second quarter ended July 31.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 10,500 stores under 48 banners in 24 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Walmart-owned Sam’s Club ranks No. 9 on the list.