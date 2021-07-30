Walmart Offers Tech to Help Other Retail Businesses

Walmart will begin providing some of its own technologies and capabilities to other businesses and brands seeking to better serve customers as they shop more often at both digital and physical storefronts. As part of this undertaking, the retailer has teamed with Adobe to integrate Walmart’s Marketplace, online and in-store fulfillment and pickup technologies with Adobe Commerce, a solution for merchants and brands.

Over the past several years, Walmart has developed its own technologies and services to meet the rapidly evolving needs of customers at scale, enabling it to better serve customers, create differentiated experiences and grow its business as digital shopping continues to rise.

“We’ve built new capabilities to serve the evolving needs of our own customers, and we have a unique opportunity to use our experience to help other businesses do the same,” noted John Furner, CEO of Walmart U.S. “Commercializing our technologies and capabilities helps us sustainably reinvest back into our customer value proposition.”

Through the Adobe Commerce platform, retail businesses can use Walmart’s unique cloud-based services to offer seamless pickup and delivery to their customers. Businesses will be able to find new customers on Walmart’s Marketplace, where they can leverage the retailer’s fulfillment services to provide two-day shipping nationwide. Walmart’s partnership with Adobe to offer these capabilities will help businesses of all sizes enhance their customer experience while operating more efficiently.

“The core mission of helping people save money and live better is at the heart of every idea, including Scan & Go and checkout technologies, AI-powered smart substitutions, and pickup and delivery,” said Suresh Kumar, chief technology officer and chief development officer at Walmart Inc. “Combining Adobe’s strength in powering commerce experiences with our unmatched omni-customer expertise, we can accelerate other companies’ digital transformations.”

“We’re excited to collaborate with Walmart to help Adobe merchants expand their businesses to new channels and offer shopping experiences that increase their competitiveness and fit well with shifting consumer behaviors in an increasingly digital economy,” said Anil Chakravarthy, EVP and general manager, digital experience business and worldwide field operations at Mountain View, Calif.-based Adobe.

Walmart is leveraging such technology as machine learning, cloud-powered checkout and pickup capabilities to offer additional convenience and improve the overall shopping experience for customers.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 10,500 stores under 48 banners in 24 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Walmart-owned Sam’s Club ranks No. 9 on the list.