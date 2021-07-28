Fabric Expands Leadership Team With New EVP, CMO

Fabric, a Seattle-based technology company that recently signed a multi-year deal with Instacart, has appointed Karen Brewer as EVP and chief marketing officer. The longtime marketing executive most recently served as a marketing advisor to Fabric.

Brewer will use her extensive background to lead the firm’s global integrated marketing and brand strategies. Among other previous roles, she has helped guide marketing, customer experience, e-commerce and sales for organizations such as Adobe/Macromedia, Ellucian Higher Education, Autodesk and Cisco.

She joins Fabric at a pivotal time, after the company received $100 million in Series B funding in July and inked an agreement with Instacart to deliver software and robotics for its automated fulfillment.

“Karen is a marketing leader who shares our philosophy around the power of the customer experience and putting brands in complete control of their digital commerce strategy without their platform getting in the way, or holding them back. We've been growing rapidly, and with Karen onboard, we've added jet-fuel to our growth efforts,” said Faisal Masud, Fabric’s CEO.

Brewer says she is looking forward to joining the organization and helping shape the future of e-commerce. “I believe we are again in one of those transformative moments – this time in digital commerce – where a rocket ship startup is out-innovating the incumbents," she declared.

Fabric is a “headless” commerce platform that uses a flexible API-driven approach to help brands swiftly modernize their e-commerce. Other recent hires at the company include Tyler Nemiro as VP of enterprise sales, Umer Sadiq as chief technology officer and Morgan Dollard as SVP of product.