Albertsons Teams With Adobe Experience Cloud

On the heels of its groundbreaking collaboration with Google, Albertsons Cos. has embarked on yet another game-changing partnership — this one with Adobe Experience Cloud, from San Jose, California-based Adobe, with the aim of better harnessing data, thereby driving hyper-personalization and informing new, unique services.

Albertsons’ wide set of capabilities, ranging from pickup kiosks to new app services, have positioned it to serve shoppers however they want, whenever they want. With Adobe Analytics, the company will be able to make sense of disparate sets of data and understand shopper intent as people move among different channels. Actionable insights, available to any team, will make every interaction customized and relevant. Deeper customer insights will allow the grocer to form a better idea of the kinds of offerings that shoppers will respond to best, as well as shape the development of new services.

“These days, it is no longer enough to simply keep pace with a changing customer base,” noted Chris Rupp, Albertsons’ EVP and chief customer and digital officer. “We need to be a step ahead, looking around the corner to what people will expect in their grocery shopping experience. After growing our e-commerce business 258% year over year, equipping over a thousand stores with curbside pickup and refreshing our mobile app, we are investing now in differentiated services such as temperature-controlled pickup kiosks, two-hour fulfillment and even remote-controlled delivery robots. As we boost our omnichannel offerings, we are relying on Adobe Experience Cloud apps to help us get more value from data and leverage cross-channel insights to improve the overall shopping experience. Partners like Adobe will help Albertsons Cos. reimagine the future of grocery shopping.”

Digital sales for the grocer grew more 200% across all of 2020. In Albertsons’ fourth quarter ended Feb. 27, its digital sales skyrocketed 282% as the company experienced a rapid acceleration in online transactions amid the pandemic. To keep driving online traffic, the company has been investing in boosting its digital capabilities even further.