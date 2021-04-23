Albertsons Names New Chief Data Officer

Albertsons Cos., Inc. announced the hiring of Danielle Crop as SVP and chief data officer. Crop comes to Albertsons from a role as chief data officer at American Express, where she spent 15 years spearheading that company’s data science efforts.

The move reflects Albertsons’ focus on the strategic use of data in today’s rapidly-evolving and information-driven operating environment. Crop will guide efforts to build and execute a central data strategy for consumers as they shop online or digitally. As part of her role, she will work to enhance company performance via machine learning and advanced data science capabilities, according to company information.

“Today, excellence in delighting customers can be quantified as knowing what they want before they do, and having the capability to deliver it when they want it, no matter how they shop,” said Chris Rupp, EVP and chief digital officer. “How we translate what we get from data into an enhanced customer experience will further differentiate us as a locally great and nationally strong retailer. Danielle’s work has been at the intersection of data and the customer experience for the majority of her career, and we are excited to have a leader of her caliber to guide Albertsons Companies’ customer experience into the future.”

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia. The company’s stores predominantly operate under the banners of Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street and Haggen. Albertsons is No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize and the parent company for Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. companies, is No. 11 on The PG 100.