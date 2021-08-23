Walmart Marks Back-to-School Season With Concert Series

As students return to school across the United States, Walmart will host a series of music concerts and a livestream event to recognize teachers, schools and students. The “Homecoming” series of free outdoor or virtual concerts will showcase three musical artists paying tribute to their former teachers and schools: Imagine Dragons on Aug. 27 in Las Vegas, Chance the Rapper on Aug. 30 in Chicago, and Kane Brown on Sept. 7 in Fort Oglethorpe, Ga.

“Walmart is thrilled to support and inspire communities as we enter a new school year,” said William White, Walmart’s chief marketing officer. “We’re going to show our sincere thanks and appreciation to schools, teachers and students in a big, bold way.”

The participating artists will be able reconnect with their hometowns and their favorite teachers during these events. At the end of each concert, as an encore, there will be a surprise for the school that it can share with returning students.

The celebration will culminate in a livestream event on Sept. 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET., hosted by actors Noah Schnapp and Madison Bailey and featuring a live performance by country star Kane Brown. The finale will offer virtual attendees exclusive back-to-school prizes and shoppable content.

Walmart has also kicked off a TikTok challenge in partnership with some popular TikTokers. From Aug. 22 through Aug. 24, customers can submit a TikTok video illustrating why their favorite teacher should be honored. Walmart will give a $5,000 Walmart gift card and school supplies to 100 of the teachers who are submitted, as well as a supplies-filled backpack to the 100 nominators.

