Southeastern Grocers Donates $350K to Regional Schools as Academic Year Begins

Southeastern Grocers and its SEG Gives Foundation, which added education as a charitable giving pillar last year, announced the donation of more than $350,000 to schools in its region. The monies will be given to each store’s school partner to support teachers, staff and students during the upcoming academic year, both inside and beyond the classroom.

At least 424 schools will receive funds from the retailer’s latest community donation program. Southeastern Grocers shoppers assisted the cause by rounding up their grocery bill to the nearest dollar or making a donation of their choice at checkout.

“Our communities are the heart of our business, and we care passionately about enriching the lives of neighbors we serve each day. We want to share our sincere gratitude to our customers who donated in our stores to help elevate school programming for 424 local schools and support our leaders of tomorrow. It is through their generosity that we are able to positively impact vital educational needs and uplift teachers, staff and students as they begin a new school year," said Elizabeth Thompson, chief people officer. “Our communities are the heart of our business, and we care passionately about enriching the lives of neighbors we serve each day. We want to share our sincere gratitude to our customers who donated in our stores to help elevate school programming for 424 local schools and support our leaders of tomorrow. It is through their generosity that we are able to positively impact vital educational needs and uplift teachers, staff and students as they begin a new school year.”

In addition to this back-to-school donation effort, the SEG Foundation recently established the Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant program to support racial equity and social justice. Now through Sept. 30, organizations supporting underserved populations throughout Southeastern Grocers’ five-state footprint are encouraged to apply online for grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000.

Jacksonville, Florida-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company is No. 43 on The PG 100, PG’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.