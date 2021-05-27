Southeastern Grocers Supports Families of Fallen and Disabled Service Members

Southeastern Grocers Inc. has launched a six-week community donation program as part of its continuing partnership with Folds of Honor to benefit the nonprofit organization’s mission to provide educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen and disabled U.S. service members.

Now through the Fourth of July, shoppers at Southeastern Grocers banners Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie can round up their total grocery bill to the nearest dollar or make a donation of their choice at checkout to help the cause. All funds donated to Folds of Honor will help to provide private education tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, along with higher-education tuition assistance for service members’ spouses and dependents.

“At Southeastern Grocers, we care passionately about our communities, especially our military men and women who embrace the call to serve our country,” said Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers. “Over the past three years, we have successfully funded more than 815 academic scholarships for Folds of Honor, and we continue to support their mission to make a lasting impact in our local communities through the education of our military service families. When our customers stand with us in support of Folds of Honor, together we are supporting our nation’s future while making a difference in the lives of families who have selflessly sacrificed to keep our freedoms free.”

“We are so grateful for our partnership with Southeastern Grocers as they continue to fly in formation with us to uplift the children and spouses of America’s heroes,” noted Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, CEO and founder of Owasso, Okla.-based Folds of Honor. “This community donation program gives their generous customers and associates an easy way to honor our veterans and pay it forward by rounding up their spare change for our shared mission to narrow the education gap for our country’s future leaders. They truly are America’s most patriotic grocery store.”

Kicking off this year’s campaign, culinary celebrity Robert Irvine has pledged $50,000 through The Robert Irvine Foundation, in partnership with Coca-Cola, and Southeastern Grocers continues its partnership with country music artist John Rich to further support Folds of Honor. Shoppers can buy a bottle of Rich’s Redneck Riviera Whiskey in the grocer’s liquor stores, with 10% of proceeds supporting the organization, and Southeastern Grocers will also donate $1 for every bottle sold during the campaign. Further, a portion of proceeds from every bottle sold in stores of Redneck Rivera’s 1776 BBQ Sauce in Original and Kickin’ Honey varieties will benefit Folds of Honor.

Last year, Southeastern Grocers’ donation of more than $2.5 million to Folds of Honor provided 500-plus educational scholarships to fallen or disabled service members’ children and spouses. Since 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded about 29,000 educational scholarships, and last year alone gave out 4,500 educational scholarships throughout the United States, including 874 within Southeastern Grocers’ market area.

Other retailers partnering with Folds of Honor to raise funds around Memorial Day include Midwestern grocer Schnuck Markets Inc.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company is No. 43 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while St. Louis-based Schnucks is No. 64 on PG’s list.