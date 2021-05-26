Schnucks Rolls Out Summer Register Campaign for Military Family Scholarships

As Memorial Day approaches, Schnuck Markets, Inc. has announced the return of its register campaign to support the Folds of Honor Foundation. The nonprofit organization provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen and disabled military veterans.

The campaign, which has raised $3.2 million since 2018, kicks off May 26 in all Schnucks locations and continues through the Fourth of July holiday. Customers can round up at the register at checkout or choose a $1, $3 or $5 “scan and give” option at self-checkout areas. This year, Schnucks Rewards members can also donate their rewards points to the foundation and, for doing so, be automatically entered into a drawing to win a St. Louis Cardinals jersey autographed by baseball great Jackie Robinson. Also new for 2021 is an online auction benefitting the cause.

Vendor partners for the 2021 Folds of Honor register campaign include Anheuser-Busch, Frito-Lay, Coca-Cola and 55 other brands and companies.

“Our mission to Nourish People’s Lives not only means helping customers to feed and care for their families but also includes working to strengthen our communities by supporting, among other things, the families of those who fight for our freedom — many times giving the ultimate sacrifice,” said Todd Schnuck, chairman and CEO for Schnucks.

Folds of Honor was founded 14 years ago after Major Dan Rooney, a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, saw the grieving family of a fallen U.S. Army Corporal meeting their loved one’s flag-draped coffin on an airport tarmac.

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates over 100 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs more than 14,000 associates. The company is No. 64 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.