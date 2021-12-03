Schnucks Looks for New Local Suppliers

To add more local flair to its grocery shelves, Schnuck Markets Inc. has revealed a new initiative to find local suppliers and expand the presence of their products in stores throughout the Midwest.

“Our emphasis on local products connects us with the many communities throughout the areas we serve and introduces our customers to local treasures that can be found right in their own backyard,” said Schnucks Deli Category Manager Andy DeCou. “Our communities depend on local businesses, and they depend on us to get their goods into the hands of customers.”

Schnucks merchandising leaders will be working to identify those suppliers that are located within 125 miles of a Schnucks store or in the states served by the retailer: Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

As demonstrated by Schnucks’ recent supplier diversity program, the grocer's local supplier initiative promotes an inclusive approach by investing in businesses that reflect the communities throughout the Midwest where the retailer operates.

To help identify appropriate vendors, Schnucks is partnering again with RangeMe, an online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers. Suppliers interested in participating in Schnucks’ local initiative should visit https://app.rangeme.com/schnuckslocal21 for more information and to register.

Schnucks follows in the footsteps of other Midwestern food retailers stepping up their commitment to stock more locally sourced products. For instance, Meijer will host its first virtual Localization Summit on April 1, while Hy-Vee already held one of four scheduled Best of Local Brands summits for 2021.

In addition to the new local initiative, Schnucks also revealed a plan last year to buy more than $5 million of local produce and local goods from farmers who live and work within the communities served by the Midwest grocer.

“Schnucks’ commitment to source local products within their communities deeply aligns with our mission to help suppliers grow and thrive,” said Nicky Jackson, CEO and founder of RangeMe. “We’re excited that RangeMe can assist on this amazing initiative by giving Schnucks’ buyers the tools to find local products at scale.”

Solon, Ohio-based ECRM’s RangeMe platform empowers retail buyers to efficiently discover innovative and emerging products, while streamlining the inbound product submission process.

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 111 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs more than 13,000 associates. The company is No. 67 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer operates 256 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 19 on The PG 100. Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 275 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The company is No. 33 on PG’s list.