Schnucks Partners With DoorDash in St. Louis

Schnuck Markets Inc. is enhancing its delivery offering by partnering with DoorDash to offer prepared foods on the DoorDash app at five Schnucks locations in the grocer's home city of St. Louis.

Schnucks initially accelerated its delivery efforts when it first partnered with Instacart in February 2017 to launch Schnucks Delivers in the St. Louis area.

“To complement our Schnucks Delivers partnership with Instacart, we’re also proud to bring our customers their favorite Schnucks prepared foods items via DoorDash,” said Schnucks VP of Deli and Prepared Foods Geoff Wexler. “Through this new partnership, our customers can enjoy a delicious lunch or dinner from Schnucks without ever having to leave their home or business.”

Meal options available from Schnucks include prepared items from the grocer’s deli, such as rotisserie chickens, sandwiches, chicken wings, pulled pork, side dishes and side salads. The retailer rolled out a new meal program at the beginning of the year. Called Restaurant Selections by Schnucks, the prepared meal program features bimonthly themes like January/February’s “Eat Good to Feel Great.”

For customers wanting to place a DoorDash order, they can visit the Schnucks Rewards app and select the “DoorDash” link, or they can visit the DoorDash app or website directly. Through March 22, DoorDash is offering customers 20% off their first order from Schnucks, with a $5 maximum discount and $15 minimum purchase.

DoorDash will deliver to addresses within 6 miles of the Schnucks locations below:

Brentwood: 8800 Manchester Road, Brentwood, Missouri 63144

Dorsett: 2030 Dorsett Road, Maryland Heights, Missouri 63043

Zumbehl: 1950 Zumbehl Road, St. Charles, Missouri 63303

Lindell: 4171 Lindell Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri 63108

Woods Mill: 1060 Woods Mill Road, Town & Country, Missouri 63017

Additional locations and menu items may be introduced in the future. Orders are typically delivered within 30 minutes, pending DoorDash driver availability and demand.

San Francisco-based DoorDash connects customers with local and national restaurants in more than 4,000 cities across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Australia.

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 111 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs more than 14,000 associates. The company is No. 67 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.