Cardenas Markets Cocinas Team With DoorDash

Cardenas Markets has joined forces with DoorDash to deliver the wide variety of fresh and authentic Hispanic dishes prepared daily at the grocer’s Cocinas (kitchens).

“As the needs of our customers and communities continue to shift, as well as their desire to have expanded accessibility to our authentic goods and services, our customers can count on Cardenas Markets to adapt with them,” said Adam Salgado, the company’s CMO. “We’re very excited to bring the convenience of delivery of our delicious, freshly prepared Cocina menu items to our valued customers who are looking for ways to enjoy our authentic offerings from the comfort of their home.”

To order, customers can choose their nearest Cardenas Markets location in the DoorDash app or on the website, select their meals, and then check out. Shoppers will also be able to track their order as it’s prepared, picked up and delivered by their DoorDash driver, who will leave the items at the door for a contactless experience.

San Francisco-based DoorDash connects customers with local and national restaurants in more than 4,000 cities across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Australia.

Ontario, California-based Cardenas Markets operates a total of 53 stores under the Cardenas banner and seven stores under the Cardenas Ranch Markets banner. The company is one of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country, with stores in California, Nevada and Arizona.