Cardenas Markets Debuts Fully Prepared Holiday Dinners

Hispanic grocer Cardenas Markets is now selling fully prepared meals for the holidays. The grocer’s Cocina (kitchen) prepared food department has created five dinner options that can feed up to 12 people.

The options are Turkey Dinner, Spiral Ham Dinner, Rib Dinner, Pork Leg Dinner and Almond Pork Loin Dinner. Each comes fully prepared with 2 pounds of mashed potatoes, 2 pounds of stuffing, 16 ounces of gravy, 12 dinner rolls and a 22-ounce pumpkin pie. Customers can choose ready-to-heat dinner packages or, for an additional charge, heated dinners.

“Thanksgiving is the time to count your blessings and spend time with loved ones,” said Adam Salgado, Cardenas’ chief marketing officer. “We are 100% committed to providing delicious meal options so our customers can spend more time with their loved ones and less time cooking this holiday season.”

Prices vary by region, and orders by phone or email should be placed at least 48 hours in advance.

One of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country, with stores in California, Nevada, and Arizona, Ontario, California-based Cardenas operates a total of 53 stores under the Cardenas banner and seven stores under the Cardenas Ranch Markets banner.