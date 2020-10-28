Vallarta Supermarkets Puts Burritos on Speed Dial

Vallarta Supermarkets is making all of its (deliciously) Mexican prepared foods available on Postmates.

Customers can now get authentic Mexican cuisine delivered straight to their doors from a grocery store. Vallarta's prepared foods department, called La Cocina (the kitchen), features traditional Mexican foods prepared, cooked fresh daily and ready for purchase. The La Cocina menu will consist of many fan favorites including Carne Asada Burritos, Birria de res, Taquiza packs, Tamales, Caldos (soups), Horchata, Pupusas, fresh Guacamole, Premium Tortilla Chips, Tres Leches cake, Champurrado, fresh-squeezed juices, and much more.

Vallarta says it has been testing Postmates delivery in select regions since June and will now offer it in 32 of its 52 stores, with service to more stores coming by the end of 2020.

"The wait is over, now you can get Vallarta's homemade, authentic dishes from La Cocina delivered straight to your home," said Mark Montelongo, VP/Meat, Seafood and La Cocina. "Food delivery is something that our customers have been asking for, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Postmates is making it convenient and safe for you to have our delicious tacos, burritos and other menu options at your door. We’ve worked hard with our operations teams to ensure customers get the high quality La Cocina items they’ve come to expect."

Customers can also order ahead via the Postmates app and pick up their hot food order in-store. They can just go straight to the Postmates pick-up window at La Cocina and the order will be ready.

The foodservice innovation news from Vallarta comes as many grocery retailers across the country are making more and more prepared foods available online and for delivery/pickup due to demand from pandemic-fearing consumers hunkering down at home.

Founded in 1985, Vallarta Supermarkets is a full-service independent grocery chain with 52 locations throughout California. Vallarta Supermarkets is known for having fresh produce, quality meats, exquisite pastries, and specialty items from Latin America and other parts of the world.