Sam’s Club Offering Same-Day Rx Delivery With DoorDash

Sam’s Club is joining forces with DoorDash to offer same-day pharmaceutical delivery across the country. The service covers more than 500 Sam’s Club locations in 41 states, and is powered exclusively through Drive, DoorDash's white-label fulfillment platform that powers direct delivery for business partners.

The venture marks DoorDash’s first pharmaceutical partnership of this kind at scale.

Sam’s Club members can receive free delivery on their first two pharmacy orders until Jan. 31, 2022, the warehouse retailer said. After this promotion is used or expires, delivery will carry a flat fee of $7.99 for all patients.

To experience the new service, patients can call their local Sam’s Club pharmacy and speak to a pharmacist to schedule delivery. Through the DoorDash Drive integration, Dashers will fulfill eligible pharmacy order deliveries from Sam’s Club. Sam’s Club said that it's taking steps to make pharmacy delivery options available in the retailer's app in the first half of 2021.

“Our partnership with DoorDash to launch this new service allows us to not only give our members more convenient health care options, but also delivers on our commitment to their overall wellness needs,” said John McDowell, VP of pharmacy operations and divisional merchandise at Sam’s Club.

Christopher Payne, COO of San Francisco-based DoorDash, noted: “Same-day pharmaceutical deliveries have never been more important in today’s health climate, and we’re incredibly honored to team up with Sam’s Club to make that option a reality for their business and for their customers.”

Sam’s Club said that it chose DoorDash for its commitment to quality logistics, vast geographic footprint in the United States, and reputation for providing a reliable, on-time delivery platform.

Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart, Sam's Club parent company, operates more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Sam's Club ranks No. 9 on the list.