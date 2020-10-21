Sam's Club Creates National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Sam's Club is bringing National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation movie to life in a new shopping experience. The retailer is using Clark Griswold's house to show what's new and hot this season. From outdoor décor to holiday gifts, the experience showcases on-trend gifts and festive food items to help members plan for the holidays, all with a little movie nostalgia.

"Clark’s goal of creating perfect moments and memories for his family for it to be greatly interrupted by things outside of his control is basically the story of 2020," Sam's Club wrote in a rent recent blog post. "We’re here to celebrate the fact that even though nothing has gone to plan for 2020, and things continue to 'go wrong,' we can still, as Clark says, 'have the hap-hap-happiest Christmas.'"

The virtual experience allows shoppers to choice from a "golden glow" style or a "colorful Christmas" style and then click on items of interest. The items can easily be added to a shoppers' carts.

The experience also includes movie trivia and interactive elements (look for the squirrel in the Christmas tree and Aunt Bethany’s cat still wrapped up in a gift box).