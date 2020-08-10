Sam’s Club Steps Up Holiday Hiring

Sam’s Club will hire 2,000 supply-chain associates to support the expected holiday shopping demand in the coming weeks.

All fulfillment center hourly associates will receive a $2 hourly premium during the holiday season. Hundreds of those new hires will work at the retailer’s new high-tech fulfillment center in Perris, California, just outside of Los Angeles, which opened last month ahead of the holiday rush.

This will be the first holiday season that club associates will fulfill online orders. The program, called Ship from Club, will use more than 100 clubs across the country to pick online orders from club inventory and ship them directly to members’ homes. Ship from Club is expected to speed up the fulfillment of orders and account for about one-fifth of all online orders.

According to the retailer, a survey found that 61% of Sam's Club members said they would be shopping more online this year, and 31% said they would be shopping earlier than past years.

“We take our cues directly from our members, and they’re telling us they’re ready for and excited about holiday shopping this year,” said Megan Crozier, chief merchandising officer at Sam’s Club. “Our merchants are making this holiday extra special for our members across categories – from food and holiday décor to one-of-a-kind gifts – with more high-quality items at amazing members-only values, and special experiences they can’t find anywhere else.”

In recent years, Sam’s Club has offered a variety of opportunities to save throughout the season, but its biggest days for holiday shopping were its One-Day Savings Events held in November and December. This year, Sam’s Club will offer a brand-new approach to holiday savings events, with events such as the following:

Beginning Oct. 4: October Savings Event

Oct. 28-Nov. 29: November Instant Savings

Nov. 7-Nov. 15: November Savings Event; extended from one day to nine days

Nov. 20-Nov. 29: 10 Days of Thanks-Savings; extended from four days to 10 days

Nov. 30: Cyber Monday Online-Only Savings Event

Dec. 1-Dec. 24: December Instant Savings

Dec. 5-Dec. 13: December Savings Event; extended from one day to nine days

Additionally, for the first time ever, and to help members better prepare for shopping Sam’s, the warehouse club will unveil all of its November deals in a single savings book, mailed to members’ homes the week of Oct. 21. The deals for the December events will also be shared with members in just one book that will be mailed to members’ homes in late November.

