Sam's Club Adds Scan & Go Fuel

Sam's Club has removed one of the main pain points in the path to purchase fuel at warehouse clubs: the membership card.

The retailer plans to roll out its contactless Scan & Go Fuel feature to clubs (and 518 fuel stations) across the country by the end of the year. Scan & Go Fuel allows members to finally stop shuffling around for their membership card, credit cards or cash at the fuel pump. Members just download the app, scan the QR code at the Sam’s Club fuel station pump, and begin fueling. That's it.

The new feature will certainly serve as a major point of differentiation for Sam's Club, as neither Costco Wholesale nor BJ's Wholesale Club offer a contactless fueling option such as Scan & Go.

The new feature will also come in handy for new Walmart+ members who seek to take advantage of discounts as part of their membership: Walmart+ members save up to 5 cents a gallon at Sam’s Club fuel stations.

"We continue to innovate for the future by providing member-first solutions that are rooted in convenience and fueled by technology," said Eddie Garcia, SVP and chief product officer, Sam’s Club. "We launched Scan & Go technology inside our clubs in 2016, and we’ve seen its popularity continue to increase, particularly during the pandemic. Our member adoption rate has doubled since this time last year and we don’t see that slowing down, especially as our members continue to crave quick and safe shopping experiences."

Sam's Club has been laser-focused on tech this year to make shopping easier during the pandemic, rolling out curbside pickup to all clubs this summer. The service provides a contact-free, order-online and delivery-to-car shopping experience.

“Sam’s Club members have been integrating technology into their shopping habits for a while with Scan & Go, samsclub.com, and in-club pickup,” said Lance de la Rosa, COO at Sam’s Club. “As we continue to innovate to make the shopping experience better and faster for our members, we’re proud to be able to quickly implement and offer curbside pickup across the country, particularly during a time when they are searching for alternative ways to shop.”

