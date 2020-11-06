Sam's Club Accelerates Curbside Pickup

Sam's Club has been piloting curbside pickup at 16 clubs, but the warehouse retailer is now expediting its rollout to all 597 clubs by the end of June. The service provides a contact-free, order-online and delivery-to-car shopping experience that has only increased in demand since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Sam’s Club members have been integrating technology into their shopping habits for a while with Scan & Go, samsclub.com, and in-club pickup,” said Lance de la Rosa, COO at Sam’s Club. “As we continue to innovate to make the shopping experience better and faster for our members, we’re proud to be able to quickly implement and offer curbside pickup across the country, particularly during a time when they are searching for alternative ways to shop.”

Curbside pickup will be free for Plus-level members, and they will be able to schedule orders between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Non-Plus members will be able to use this new Plus benefit at no cost for a limited time; however, pickup times will be limited. Members who are interested in adding the service can upgrade to a Plus membership at any time.

“While free Curbside Pickup is a new Plus member benefit, we recognize all of our members are looking for contact-free shopping options as part of the current environment,” added de la Rosa. “Because of that, we are going to temporarily make the service available for every member and do what we can to help them get the products they need, when and how they want them.”

Members can place orders via the Sam's Club app or online for "Pick Up in Club" eligible items. Once arriving at the club at the designated time, members will use one of the designated pickup spots, and a Sam’s Club associate will load items into their cars.

Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart, Sam's Club parent company, operates more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's list of the top food retailers in North America, while Sam's Club ranks No. 9 on the list.