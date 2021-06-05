Schnuck Members Can Donate Rewards to Nonprofits

As part of its commitment to help communities thrive, Schnucks Markets Inc. is making it easier for its customers to donate to those in need. Schnucks Rewards customers will have the option to give back to nonprofit organizations in their communities through the new Donate Your Schnucks Rewards program. The program enables customers to help organizations that support fighting food insecurity; developing the workforce; and promoting diversity, equity and inclusion, youth and education, health and wellness, and animal welfare – simply by shopping at Schnucks.

If they choose, customers can donate their Schnucks Rewards Points to nonprofit organizations from a predetermined list using the Schnucks Rewards app or by signing into their account on the Schnucks website. Once donated, Reward Points will translate to a monetary donation to the nonprofit they select. To donate, customers have the option of:

Donating all Schnucks Rewards points to one nonprofit at one time .

Donating a portion of their Schnucks Rewards points to one nonprofit .

Selecting one nonprofit to automatically donate Schnucks Rewards points to on an ongoing basis .

According to Schnucks Director of Corporate External Relations Schron Jackson, the company selected more than 75 nonprofit organizations from areas served by the grocer for the initial launch of the program.

“Schnucks remains focused on nourishing and strengthening our communities by working with our customers and local nonprofit organizations,” Jackson said. “We reached out to our teammates across our 111 stores to find the organizations that were most important to them and to their customers.”

Schnucks Rewards Points will be collected from participating customers, and those nonprofits identified will receive bulk donations twice a year. Nonprofits will participate in the program for one year – at which time their status may be updated. However, it's possible that organizations could be selected to participate again.

Schnuck and its customers also recently donated a total of $200,000 to support the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis through the grocer's Round Up at the Register campaign.

The retailer annually donates more than $12 million in food to pantries that help those in need.

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 111 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs more than 13,000 associates. The company is No. 67 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.