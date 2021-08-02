Schnucks Rounds Up in Honor of Black History Month

As part of Black History Month, Schnuck Markets Inc. is offering customers of all stores the opportunity to Round Up at the Register to continue its support of the Urban League. Donations in the St. Louis area will support the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis (ULSTL) — specifically, the nonprofit organization’s Save our Sons program. Roundups in Schnucks stores in other markets will assist the New York-based National Urban League. The campaign runs through Feb. 16.

“At Schnucks, we are focused on nourishing people’s lives, not only by helping our customers to feed and care for their families, but also by actively working to strengthen our communities,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck, a past Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis chairman of the board. “As a company that provides jobs to more than 14,000 teammates, one of our community pillars is to help to develop the workforce in our cities and neighborhoods — a goal shared by the Urban League through their Save our Sons program.”

The ULSTL’s Save our Sons program helps economically disadvantaged African- American men living in the St. Louis region find jobs and earn livable wages. The program assists the participants in obtaining post-secondary education and job training, and teaches the career life skills and work ethic necessary to become successful employees in today’s workforce.

The social service and civil rights organization ULSTL offers programs in the areas of Economic Opportunity, Community Empowerment, Education Excellence, Civil Rights and Advocacy.

“Schnucks is a prime partner whose investment helps us sustain our efforts to help those in need in the communities we serve; our relationship spans decades,” said Urban League President and CEO Michael P. McMillan. “We appreciate the weekly food donations that help us serve so many in need throughout our community, and we are especially thankful for the Schnucks customers who also generously support us when they Round Up at the Register.”

The food retailer has been committed to reducing hunger, annually donating more than $16 million in food to pantries that help those in need.

Also in honor of Black History Month, Schnucks Rewards members will earn fivefold rewards points on grab-and-go meals from Black-owned restaurants available at Schnucks, including Fattened Caf, Jenny’s Diner, Bold Spoon, Royally Baked, Patty’s Cheesecakes, Cathy’s Kitchen, Ms. Piggies’ Smokehouse, Big Mama’s BBQ and Stango Cuisine.

Last year, as part of its Unity Is Power plan, Schnuck rolled out a supplier diversity initiative to boost supplier participation that reflects the diverse communities throughout the Midwest in which the grocer operates. Its merchandising leaders continue to work to identify local suppliers that are at least 51% owned, operated and managed by people who are disabled, LGBT, military veterans, minorities and/or women.

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 112 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs more than 14,000 associates. The company is No. 67 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.